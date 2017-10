Sept 22 (Reuters) - Southgobi Resources Ltd:

* Southgobi provides an update on the Ontario class action

* Court’s decision on Sept 18 dismissed Co’s appeal of original court decision to permit plaintiff to commence class action against Co

* Company intends to seek leave to appeal to Supreme Court of Canada​

* As result of court decision, plaintiff is permitted to proceed with class action against co, former officers, directors of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: