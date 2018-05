May 22 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd:

* UPDATE ON INTEREST PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS TO CIC

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD - IS IN DEFAULT UNDER CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE AND JUNE 2017 DEFERRAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, CIC

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES - HAS RECEIVED NO INDICATION FROM CHINA INVESTMENT CORPORATION OF ANY INTENTION TO DELIVER A NOTICE OF DEFAULT UNDER AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: