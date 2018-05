BRIEF-Southgobi Resources Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.01

May 14 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd:

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD - EXPECTS THAT IT WILL BE UNABLE TO PAY MAY 2018 PAYMENT TO CIC ON DUE DATE

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD QTRLY REVENUE $23.2 MILLION VERSUS $25.3 MILLION

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES-RECEIVED NO INDICATION FROM CIC OF INTENTION TO DELIVER NOTICE OF DEFAULT UNDER CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE, JUNE 2017 DEFERRAL DEAL

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES - UNLESS CO ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF FINANCING, FUNDING IN SHORT TERM, ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN IS THREATENED

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD QTRLY TOTAL COAL SALES 0.56 MILLIONS OF TONNES VERSUS 1.11 MILLIONS OF TONNES