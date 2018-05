BRIEF-Southgobi Resources Updates On Payment Obligations To China Investment Corporation

May 21 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd:

* TOTAL INTEREST PAYMENTS & ASSOCIATED FEES DUE & PAYABLE TO CHINA INVESTMENT CORPORATION ON MAY 19 AMOUNTED TO US$30.3 MILLION

* NOT PAID OUTSTANDING CASH INTEREST PAYABLE NOR ISSUED PIK INTEREST SHARES TO CIC AS PROVIDED FOR UNDER CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE

* COMPANY IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CIC IN RELATION TO A REPAYMENT PLAN FOR OUTSTANDING INTEREST PAYABLE

* RECEIVED NO INDICATION FROM CIC TO ACCELERATE AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE AND JUNE 2017 DEFERRAL AGREEMENT