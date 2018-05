May 7 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd:

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD SAYS GIVES UPDATE ON STATUS OF FORMAL INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY CO INTO CHARGES AGAINST FORMER CEO AMINBUHE

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES SAYS SPECIAL COMMITTEE HAS CONDUCTED AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF RECORDS CREATED OR RELATING TO AMINBUHE IN POSSESSION OF CO

* SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES SAYS PLANS TO COMMUNICATE WITH PRC AUTHORITIES TO UNDERSTAND CURRENT STATUS OF AMINBUHE'S DETENTION