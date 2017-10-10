FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SouthGobi to develop Ceke Logistics Park Project
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-SouthGobi to develop Ceke Logistics Park Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* SouthGobi announces development of Ceke Logistics Park Project

* SouthGobi Resources - agreement with Beijing De Rong Tai investment related to development of Ceke Port eco-friendly bonded logistics park project​

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍as per investment agreement, BDRT agreed to invest RMB 231 million in instalments by July 30, 2018

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - BDRT to invest the RMB 231 million in return for a 30 pct interest in Inner Mongolia SouthGobi Energy Ltd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.