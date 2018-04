April 26 (Reuters) - Southside Bancshares Inc:

* SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC. INCREASES AND DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

* SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES- CO’S PARENT COMPANY OF SOUTHSIDE BANK APPROVED 7.1% INCREASE TO REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.02, TO $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE

* BOARD DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE STOCK DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME

* BOARD OF CO, PARENT COMPANY OF SOUTHSIDE BANK APPROVED A 7.1% INCREASE TO REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND