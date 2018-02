Feb 6 (Reuters) - Southside Bancshares Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* EPS FOR Q4 WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED $0.08 DUE TO ACQUISITION COST, NET OF TAX, RELATED TO DIBOLL DEAL

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $38.3 MILLION VERSUS $34.6 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2EKGuSe) Further company coverage: