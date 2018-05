May 1 (Reuters) - Southside Bancshares Inc:

* SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $8.9 MILLION TO $44.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2w1yefO) Further company coverage: