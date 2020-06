BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Announces Plans To Keep Middle Seats Open Through At Least September 30

June 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - ANNOUNCED PLANS TO KEEP MIDDLE SEATS OPEN THROUGH AT LEAST SEPTEMBER 30

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - REINFORCED ITS FACE MASK POLICY

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - LAUNCHED A SALE OFFERING LOW DOMESTIC FARES STARTING AT $49 ONE-WAY TO SELECT DESTINATIONS FROM JUNE 16 TO JUNE 18

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - CUSTOMERS MAY STILL PICK THEIR OWN SEAT, AND SOUTHWEST WILL NOT BLOCK OR DIRECT SEATING

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - CUSTOMERS WILL NOW BE REQUIRED TO ACKNOWLEDGE AWARENESS OF CARRIER’S FACE COVERING POLICY

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - CUSTOMERS TO CONFIRM THEY DO NOT HAVE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, HAVE NOT BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH/EXPOSED TO COVID-19 IN PRIOR 14 DAYS

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - CUSTOMERS WILL ALSO HAVE TO CONFIRM THEY DO NOT HAVE A FEVER WHEN THEY TRAVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: