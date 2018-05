BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Authorized A New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

May 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - SUBSEQUENT TO LAUNCH OF Q2 ASR PROGRAM, CO HAS $350 MILLION REMAINING UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MILLION UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: