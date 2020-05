May 14 (Reuters) -

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO SAYS WILL OFFER VOLUNTARY SEPARATION PACKAGES, EXTENDED TIME OFF OPTIONS TO EMPLOYEES, IN ADDITION TO EXISTING PROGRAMS-WEBSITE

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO KELLY SAYS HE DOESN'T EXPECT THINGS IN AIRLINE INDUSTRY ARE GOING TO BE NORMAL IN SIX OR EVEN 12 MONTHS Source text : bit.ly/2LveYfz Further company coverage: