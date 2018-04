BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Confirms Accident Involving Flight 1380

April 17 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT; OUR HEARTS ARE WITH THOSE AFFECTED

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - “WE HAVE ACTIVATED OUR EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM”

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - IN TOTAL, FLIGHT HAD 144 CUSTOMERS AND FIVE SOUTHWEST CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD