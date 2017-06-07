FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says ASMS up 4 pct to 13.2 bln in May
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says ASMS up 4 pct to 13.2 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports May traffic

* Southwest Airlines - co continues to expect its Q2 2017 operating revenue per ASM (rasm) to increase in one to two percent range, as compared with Q2 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co says May 2017 load factor was 85.4 percent, compared with 85.8 percent in May 2016

* Available seat miles (asms) increased 4.0 percent to 13.2 billion in May 2017, compared with May 2016 ASMS of 12.6 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in May 2017, an increase of 3.4 percent from 10.9 billion RPMS flown in May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.