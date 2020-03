BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Says In Recent Days, Experienced Significant Decline In Customer Demand, Increase In Trip Cancellations

March 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - IN RECENT DAYS, EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN CUSTOMER DEMAND, INCREASE IN TRIP CANCELLATIONS

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - DECLINE IN CUSTOMER DEMAND, RISE IN TRIP CANCELLATIONS IS ASSUMED TO BE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONCERNS RELATING TO COVID-19

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - NOW ESTIMATES Q1 OPERATING REVENUES TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN THE RANGE OF $200 MILLION TO $300 MILLION

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - SEES Q1 OPERATING RASM TO BE IN THE RANGE OF DOWN 2% TO UP 1% VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF INCREASE OF 3.5%-5.5%

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - RELATIVE TO PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS, COST OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, WHICH IS OFFSETTING PORTION OF ESTIMATED Q1 COVID-19 REVENUE IMPACT

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - NOW ESTIMATES Q1 2020 FUEL COSTS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $1.90 TO $2.00 PER GALLON

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES ITS ANNUAL 2020 FUEL AND OIL EXPENSE TO HAVE FALLEN BY NEARLY $1 BILLION SINCE BEGINNING OF 2020

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - NOW ESTIMATES Q1 OPERATING CASM, EXCLUDING FUEL AND OIL EXPENSE AND PROFITSHARING EXPENSE, TO INCREASE 5%-7%

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - NOW EXPECTS Q1 2020 ASMS TO DECREASE APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENT

* SOUTHWEST - "WHILE IT IS DIFFICULT FOR THE COMPANY TO ESTIMATE THE DURATION AND SEVERITY OF THE IMPACT FROM COVID-19, THE COMPANY REMAINS FINANCIALLY STRONG" Source text: (bit.ly/2wrnYy5) Further company coverage: