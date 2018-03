BRIEF-SouthWest Airlines Says Recast Certain 2016, 2017 Financial Info To Reflect Expected Effects Of Adoption Of New Revenue Standard

March 21 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD - SEC FILING

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - BASED ON CURRENT BOOKING & REVENUE TRENDS, CO EXPECTS Q1 2018 RASM TO BE COMPARABLE WITH Q1 2017’S RASM OF 13.23 CENTS, AS RECAST‍​

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - CURRENTLY EXPECTS IMPACT FROM REVENUE STANDARD TO BE IMMATERIAL TO Q1, ANNUAL 2018 Y-O-Y OPERATING RASM COMPARISONS

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - BASED ON FUEL DERIVATIVES CONTRACTS & MARKET PRICES AS OF MARCH 16, CO EXPECTS Q1 2018 FUEL COSTS TO BE ABOUT $2.10 PER GALLON‍​

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES - CO'S Q1 2018 EXPECTATION FOR FUEL COSTS TO BE ABOUT $2.10 PER GALLON, INCLUDE ABOUT $.07 PER GALLON IN FUEL HEDGING PREMIUM EXPENSE