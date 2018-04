April 20 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO - ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS