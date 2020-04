BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Sees Q2 Core Cash Burn Excluding Potential Refunds, Payroll Support Between $30 Mln-$35 Mln Per Day- Conf Call

April 28 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SEES Q2 CORE CASH BURN EXCLUDING POTENTIAL REFUNDS, PAYROLL SUPPORT BETWEEN $30 MILLION - $35 MILLION PER DAY- CONF CALL

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO SAYS FULLY EXPECTS TRAFFIC WILL RECOVER, BUT OVER A LONG PERIOD OF TIME - CONF CALL

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC - “IF WE NEED TO RADICALLY RESTRUCTURE SOUTHWEST, WE WILL DO THAT”- CONF CALL

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC SAYS CO DOES NOT REQUIRE PASSENGERS TO WEAR FACE MASKS BUT WILL HAVE MASKS AVAILABLE IF PASSENGERS WANT THEM - CONF CALL

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC SAYS NOT CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING CANCELING ANY BOEING 737 MAX ORDERS - CONF CALL

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO SAYS BOEING 737 MAX COMPENSATION TALKS COULD REFLECT CURRENT LACK OF NEED FOR THE JETS - CONF CALL

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC -“WE’RE IN A RECESSION AND HISTORICALLY IT HAS TAKEN YEARS, TYPICALLY FIVE OR MORE FOR BUSINESS TRAVEL TO RECOVER”- CONF CALL

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC SAYS CO ALSO EXPERIENCING LOWER PARTNER REVENUE FROM CHASE - CONF CALL