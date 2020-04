April 28 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PLANS TO KEEP MIDDLE SEATS OPEN AMONG SOCIAL DISTANCING, PROTECTIVE MEASURES ON AIRPLANES -CNBC INTERVIEW

* SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS CAN’T SUSTAIN CASH BURN INDEFINITELY, COMPANY LOOKING AT STRATEGIES BASED ON DIFFERENT DEMAND SCENARIOS

* SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS THAT IN ADDITION TO FEELING SAFE, PASSENGERS WILL ALSO BE LOOKING FOR LOW FARES -CNBC INTERVIEW