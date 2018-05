May 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:

* SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.63

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MILLION VERSUS $654.7 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MILLION

* ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: