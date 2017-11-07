BRIEF-Southwest Gas Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:
* Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc Announces third quarter 2017 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says 2017 capital expenditures in natural gas segment are estimated to be approximately $570 million
* Says qtrly consolidated operating revenues $593.2 million versus $540 million
* Says FY 2017 construction services segment operating income is expected to be nearly 5% of revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: