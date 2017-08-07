BRIEF-Southwest Gas Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc announces second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc qtrly ‍consolidated operating revenues $560.5 million versus $547.7 million​

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc sees ‍natural gas segment capital expenditures in 2017 estimated to be approximately $570 million​

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc sees ‍FY2017 natural gas segment operating income to increase by 11% to 13% as compared to prior year​

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc sees ‍ natural gas segment net interest deductions for 2017 to increase about $2 million as compared to prior year​

* Southwest Gas - ‍qtrly revenues partially offset by temporary work stoppage by a customer that began in q1 of 2017, continued through part of Q2 of2017​

* Southwest Gas - suspension of work resulted in $15.8 million reduction in revenue, compared to prior-year quarter, and $100,000 pre-tax loss in Q2 2017​