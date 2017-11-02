BRIEF-Southwest Gas' unit entered into definitive documentation to establish new commercial paper program​ - SEC filing

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc
* Southwest Gas says on Oct 30, co’s unit entered into definitive documentation to establish new commercial paper program - SEC filing
* Southwest Gas - under program, Southwest may issue notes from time to time in an aggregate amount not to exceed $50 million outstanding at any time
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc - net proceeds of issuance of notes are expected to be used for purchase of natural gas Source text: (bit.ly/2yqeALq) Further company coverage: