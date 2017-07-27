BRIEF-Southwest Q2 earnings per share $1.23

2 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:
* Southwest reports second quarter profit
* Q2 earnings per share $1.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
* Southwest Airlines Co - Q3 2017 economic fuel costs are estimated to be in $1.95 to $2.00 per gallon range
* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly load factor 85.6 percent versus 85.6 percent last year
* Southwest Airlines - expects its Q3 2017 year-over-year rasm growth to be approximately one percent
* Southwest Airlines Co - company currently does not expect a significant unfavorable impact from transition to new reservation system beyond Q3 2017
* Southwest Airlines Co - Q2 revenue passenger miles of 34.38 billion versus 32.71 billion last year
* Southwest Airlines Co - Q3 year-over-year rasm comparisons also will be impacted by last July's technology outage and timing of July 4th holiday in 2017
* Southwest-continue to expect annual incremental benefits from new reservation system capabilities to ramp up to estimated $200 million pretax profits in 2018
* Southwest Airlines - expects its Q3 2017 available seat miles (ASMs) to increase in four to five percent range
* Southwest Airlines Co - Q2 available seat miles of 40.17 billion versus 38.23 billion last year
* Southwest Airlines - expects Q4 unit costs to be in line with year-ago levels, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense
* Southwest Airlines Co - currently estimates year-over-year asm growth to be less than four percent in first half of 2018
* Southwest Airlines Co - sees full year 2018 ASM growth to be less than its 2016 year-over-year ASM growth of 5.7 percent
* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly total operating revenues $5,744 million versus $5,384 million
* Q2 revenue view $5.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S