FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Southwest reports third quarter profit
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Southwest reports third quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest reports third quarter profit

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly load factor ‍84.8​ percent versus 85.3 percent last year

* Southwest Airlines Co qtrly revenue passenger miles of 33.13 ‍​billion versus 32.32 billion last year

* Southwest Airlines Co - qtrly total operating revenues $5,271​ million versus. $5,139 million last year

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma and earthquakes, canceled 5,000 flights reducing revenue by about $100 million in Q3

* Southwest Airlines Co qtrly available seat miles of ‍​ 39.05 billion versus 37.88 billion last year

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company expects Q4 2017 RASM to increase in range of up slightly to up 1.5 percent, as compared with Q4 2016​

* Southwest Airlines - sees Q4 unit costs, excluding fuel & oil expense, special items, profitsharing expense, to be in range of flat to up 1.5 percent, Y-o-Y​

* Southwest Airlines - ‍continues to expect benefits from new reservation system to produce improvements in pre-tax results of about $200 million in 2018​

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company currently expects its Q4 2017 available seat miles to increase in one to two percent range​

* Southwest airlines - ‍continues to expect its 2018 available seat mile growth to be less than 5.7%, with h1 2018 growth of 3-4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.