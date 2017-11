Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd

* Disposed 254,627 hkex shares at price between HK$233.40 and HK$234.20 per HKEx share​

* As a result of further disposal group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately HK$9.9 million​

* Disposal for aggregate gross sale proceeds of HK$59.6 million (excluding transaction costs)​