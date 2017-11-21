FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes
Sections
Featured
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Westinghouse eyes bid for Saudi nuclear tender: sources
Exclusive
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Westinghouse eyes bid for Saudi nuclear tender: sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy announces consent solicitations related to senior notes

* Says is soliciting consents from holders of 4.10% senior notes due 2022, 4.95% senior notes due 2025 to proposed amendments to indentures​

* Consent solicitations will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2017​

* Intends to fund consent solicitations, including fees, expenses payable related to consent solicitations, with cash on hand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.