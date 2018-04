April 26 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET PRODUCTION OF 226 BCFE, UP 11%, INCLUDING A 37% INCREASE IN LIQUIDS PRODUCTION, COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 - $0.80 PER MCF