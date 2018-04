BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Says Co Entered Second Supplemental Indenture To March 5, 2012 Indenture Relating To Co's 4.10% Senior Notes Due 2022

April 27 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY - ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE TO MARCH 5, 2012 INDENTURE RELATING TO CO’S 4.10% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY - ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED FOURTH SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE TO JAN 23, 2015 INDENTURE RELATING TO CO’S 4.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* SOUTHWESTERN-ENTERED SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE TO INDENTURE DATED SEPT 25,2017 REGARDING SENIOR NOTES DUE APRIL 2026 & SENIOR NOTES DUE OCT 2027

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY - ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BILLION & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BILLION - SEC FILING

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY - $3.5 BILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023

* SOUTHWESTERN-CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON DEC 14,2021 IF CO AMENDS,REDEEMS OR REFINANCES AT LEAST $700 MILLION OF 2022 SENIOR NOTES ON OR BEFORE DEC 14,2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2HzhNsk] Further company coverage: