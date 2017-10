Oct 2 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp

* Southwestern Energy says ‍signed an amended transportation agreement with unit of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners for a portion of its Fayetteville firm takeaway capacity​

* Southwestern Energy - new agreement is effective Nov 1, 2017 and is expected to provide savings of about $70 million from 2017 through 2020​