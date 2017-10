BRIEF-Sovereign Food detects Avian Influenza on farm in S.Africa's Eastern Cape Province

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sovereign Food Investments Ltd:

* HAS DETECTED AVIAN INFLUENZA (“AI”) AT A SINGLE LAYER HOUSE ON A FARM THAT FORMS PART OF SOVEREIGN‘S BROADER UITENHAGE OPERATIONS

* ‍HARTBEESPOORT OPERATIONS REMAIN UNAFFECTED​

* SOVEREIGN FOOD INVESTMENTS LTD - APPROXIMATELY 5 000 BIRDS HAVE BEEN CULLED, WHICH REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 1% OF UITENHAGE‘S PRODUCTION PIPELINE

* SOVEREIGN FOOD INVESTMENTS - MANAGEMENT CURRENTLY TAKING APPROPRIATE STEPS, FOLLOWING PRESCRIBED PROTOCOLS TO PREVENT AI FROM SPREADING TO OTHER FARMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)