March 11 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS AFFIRMS BANK’S ‘BBB’ LONG-TERM RATING AND IMPROVES OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SUBSIDIARIES UBI BANCA AND FIDEURAM, REVISES OUTLOOK TO STABLE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)