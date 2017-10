Oct 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P maintains Montenegro’S sovereign credit rating at B+; Raises outlook to stable from negative

* S&P says Montenegro outlook revised to stable on fiscal consolidation progress; ‘B+/B’ ratings affirmed

* ‍S&P says stable outlook balances risks of emerging financing pressures for Montenegro's twin fiscal and external deficits over next 12 months Source text : (bit.ly/2ghbG0f)