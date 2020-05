BRIEF-S&P Affirms New Zealand's 'Aa/A-1+' FC And 'Aa+/A-1+' Lc Ratings; Outlook Positive

May 3 (Reuters) -

* S&P - NEW ZEALAND ‘AA/A-1+’ FC AND ‘AA+/A-1+’ LC RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

* S&P SAYS POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON NEW ZEALAND REFLECTS ITS STRONG FUNDAMENTALS & ITS FISCAL PROFILE SHOULD STRENGTHEN AFTER COVID-19 OUTBREAK SUBSIDES

* S&P-ESTIMATE NEW ZEALAND’S ECONOMY WILL CONTRACT 2.4% IN FISCAL 2020 BEFORE GROWING 1.7% IN FISCAL 2021 AND 4.4% IN FISCAL 2022

* S&P SAYS WE BELIEVE NEW ZEALAND ECONOMY IS IN RECESSION, AND THE GOVERNMENT'S FISCAL POSITION IS WEAKENING SUBSTANTIALLY Source text : [ID:bit.ly/3fieIhR] Further company coverage: [ ]