FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Saudi Arabia at 'A-/A-2', maintains stable outlook
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Saudi Arabia at 'A-/A-2', maintains stable outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at ‘a-/a-2’; outlook stable

* S&P says expects Saudi Arabia’s external and government balance sheet positions will remain strong over 2017-2020

* S&P says stable outlook based on expectation that Saudi authorities will take steps to consolidate public finances over next two years

* S&P says Saudi Arabia ratings are driven by “strong” external and fiscal stock positions

* S&P says expects Saudi Arabia’s real economic growth to be broadly flat in 2017

* S&P says expects Saudi Arabia will maintain “strong” external and fiscal stock positions despite large central government deficits

* S&P says impact of Arab states’ boycott of Qatar may not be confined to within Qatar’s borders and is likely worsening Saudi Arabia’s trade balance

* S&P says expects Saudi Arabia’s real economic growth to only pick up slowly after 2017 as oil production cuts, fiscal consolidation dampen domestic demand

* S&P says Saudi Arabia government’s strategy faces challenge to rebalance economy away from historical reliance on fossil fuels and expatriate labor

* S&P says expects the oil sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s real economic growth in 2017 and 2018 to be largely flat

* S&P on Saudi Arabia says expects political tensions within Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to persist over next few years‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ku50k7)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.