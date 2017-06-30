BRIEF-S&P affirms Republic of Iceland ratings at 'A/A-1'

June 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P says Republic of Iceland ratings affirmed at 'A/A-1'; Outlook stable

* S&P on Republic of Iceland says currently don't project a further increase in foreign exchange reserves beyond 2017

* S&P - Affirmation reflects view that ratings on Iceland will continue to be supported by high per capita income levels, favorable growth prospects

* S&P - Stable outlook balances potential for improvements in Iceland's fiscal position against the risks the economy overheating during next 2 years Source text : (bit.ly/2tu13i7)