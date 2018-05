May 7 (Reuters) - S&P DOW JONES INDICES:

* NOTES SIRTEX MEDICAL’S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IT POSTPONED SCHEME MEETING TO VOTE ON PROPOSED PURCHASE BY VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES WILL NO LONGER REMOVE SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD FROM S&P/ASX 200 EFFECTIVE AT TRADING’S OPENING ON MAY 11

* IDP EDUCATION WILL NO LONGER BE ADDED TO REPLACE SIRTEX MEDICAL LIMITED IN THE S&P/ASX 200