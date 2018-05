BRIEF-S&P Global- Donald Trump's Plan To Leave Iran Deal Could Have Major Impacts For Global Oil, Metals Markets

May 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* S&P GLOBAL PLATTS - DONALD TRUMP’S PLAN TO LEAVE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL & REIMPOSE SANCTIONS COULD HAVE MAJOR IMPACTS FOR GLOBAL OIL, METALS, PETROCHEMICAL MARKETS

* S&P GLOBAL PLATTS - REIMPOSED US SANCTIONS MORE LIKELY TO SLOW IRAN’S STEEL CAPACITY EXPANSION PROGRAM THAN TO CURB STEEL & IRON ORE EXPORT LEVELS

* S&P GLOBAL PLATTS - IRAN'S STEEL AND METALS SECTOR EXPECTED TO TURN MORE TO CHINESE TECHNOLOGY IF NEW U.S. MEASURES RESTRICT EUROPEAN INVESTMENT