May 4 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* S&P GLOBAL INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $500 MILLION OF 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 - SEC FILING

* S&P GLOBAL INC SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2048 Source : bit.ly/2rkrTqT Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)