May 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* S&P GLOBAL INC - ISSUED $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 - SEC FILING

* S&P GLOBAL INC - TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND ALL/A PORTION OF REDEMPTION PRICE OF $400 MILLION OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 2.500% NOTES DUE 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2IKzAkp) Further company coverage: