March 19 (Reuters) - S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

* S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE SAYS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS CONTINUE TO FACE WIDESPREAD RISKS FROM COVID-19

* S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE -CHEMICALS, AUTOS, TECH HARDWARE INDUSTRIES APPEAR TO BE MOST PREOCCUPIED WITH IMPACT OF VIRUS BASED ON COS CONF CALLS

* S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE - UPSTREAM SUPPLY SHORTAGES CAN CURTAIL ABILITY OF HEALTHCARE FIRMS TO ACTUALLY PROFIT FROM GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY