BRIEF-S&P Global Posts Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.93

April 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.93

* Q1 REVENUE $1.567 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.53 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REDUCED ITS GAAP DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE BY APPROXIMATELY TWENTY CENTS TO A RANGE OF $7.95 TO $8.10 FOR 2018

* QTRLY PLATTS REVENUE INCREASED 3% TO $196 MILLION

* PLATTS QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 9% TO $90 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION

* LEFT ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE UNCHANGED WITH A RANGE OF $8.45 TO $8.60 FOR 2018

* "RATINGS BUSINESS WAS ABLE TO NAVIGATE WEAK BOND ISSUANCE AND DELIVER TOP-LINE GROWTH" IN QUARTER