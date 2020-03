March 3 (Reuters) - S&P GLOBAL RATINGS:

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS NMC HEALTH RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘CCC-‘ ON LENDERS’ INFORMAL STANDSTILL REQUEST AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT DISCREPANCIES

* S&P SAYS LOWERING RATING ON NMC TO 'CCC-' FROM 'BB', AS WE BELIEVE THAT DEFAULT UNDER ITS CRITERIA APPEARS TO BE INEVITABLE WITHIN 6 MONTHS