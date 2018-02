BRIEF-S&P Global Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $1.85

Feb 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.85

* Q4 REVENUE $1.59 BILLION

* U.S. TAX REFORM IMPROVES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK BY MORE THAN $1.00 PER SHARE

* ON A U.S. GAAP BASIS, 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE $8.45 TO $8.60

* INTRODUCING 2018 GUIDANCE WITH REPORTED REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE MID SINGLE-DIGITS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02

* ON A U.S. GAAP BASIS, 2018 DILUTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE $8.15 TO $8.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.61, REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BILLION

* NET ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $149 MILLION WAS RECORDED IN Q4 OF 2017

* ANTICIPATE A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN 2018 WILL RESULT IN ABOUT $200 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL FREE CASH FLOW

