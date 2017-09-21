FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 9:14 AM / in a month

BRIEF-S&P lowers People's Republic of China ratings to 'A+/A-1'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Says People’s Republic of China ratings lowered to ‘A+/A-1’; outlook stable

* Says China’s prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased its economic and financial risks

* Says stable outlook reflects view that China will maintain robust economic performance and improved fiscal performance in the next 3 to 4 years

* Says have also revised transfer and convertibility risk assessment on China to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’

* Says foresee that China’s credit growth in the next two to three years will remain at levels that will increase financial risks gradually

* Says expect China’s per capita real GDP growth to stay above 4% annually, even as public investment growth slows further

* Says recent intensification of Chinese government efforts to rein in corporate leverage could stabilize trend of financial risk in medium term

* Says lowered the long-term sovereign credit ratings on China to 'A+' from 'AA-' and the short-term rating to 'A-1' from 'A-1+' Source text (bit.ly/2xxaoI7)

