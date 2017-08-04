FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P maintains Israel's sovereign credit rating at A+; raises outlook to positive from stable‍​
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 8:25 PM

BRIEF-S&P maintains Israel's sovereign credit rating at A+; raises outlook to positive from stable‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Maintains Israel's sovereign credit rating at A+; raises outlook to positive from stable‍​

* S&P says state of Israel outlook revised to positive on economic growth momentum; 'A+/A-1' ratings affirmed‍​

* S&P - positive outlook on Israel reflects opinion that there is potential for stronger-than-anticipated fiscal performance over next 2 years‍​

* S&P says rating reflects Israel's improved fiscal framework & economic growth could enable further progress on fiscal consolidation over next few yrs‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2usDZ04)

