BRIEF-S&P - New Mexico's 2017A, 2017B general obligation bonds rated 'AA'

July 12 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P - New Mexico's 2017A and 2017B general obligation bonds rated 'AA'; other ratings affirmed

* S&P - New Mexico's ability to maintain adequate reserves in view of volatile revenue sources is a key credit concern

* S&P on New Mexico - negative outlook reflects structural imbalance in fiscal 2017, budgeted small structural imbalance in fiscal 2018

* S&P on New Mexico - negative outlook also reflects budgeted 2.9% year-end reserve for fiscal year-end 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2ufv0Tt)