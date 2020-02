BRIEF-S&P Places NMC Health On CreditWatch Negative Due To Governance Deficiencies, Downgrades To 'BB'

Feb 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* S&P SAYS NMC HEALTH PLC DOWNGRADED TO ‘BB’ AND PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE DUE TO GOVERNANCE DEFICIENCIES

* S&P SAYS FAILURE TO CORRECTLY RECORD INTERESTS OF 2 KEY SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE SHORTCOMINGS BY NMC’S BOARD IN MAINTAINING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STANDARDS

* S&P SAYS LOWERING NMC HEALTH’S RATING TO ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’ AND PLACING IT ON CREDITWATCH WITH NEGATIVE IMPLICATIONS

* S&P SAYS CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE REFLECTS RISK OF DOWNGRADES IF S&P OBSERVES THAT CURRENT SITUATION INVOLVING NMC'S SHAREHOLDERS AFFECTS CO'S PERFORMANCE Source text : [bit.ly/3byXo68] Further company coverage: