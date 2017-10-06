BRIEF-S&P raises Belarus’s sovereign credit rating to B from B- maintains outlook at stable

Oct 6 (Reuters) - S&P-

* S&P says Belarus long-term ratings raised to ‘B’ on stronger growth and secured external financing; outlook stable

* ‍S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that belarus’ external imbalances to reduce moderately while fiscal stance remains comparatively tight over next 12 months​

* S&P says affirmed belarus' local and foreign currency short-term ratings at 'B' Source text: bit.ly/2y6dpzh)