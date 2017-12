Dec 1 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P RAISES BULGARIA’S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING TO BBB- FROM BB+; LOWERS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE‍​

* S&P - STABLE OUTLOOK ON BULGARIA BALANCES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS, TRACK RECORD OF CONSERVATIVE FISCAL POLICY AGAINST POTENTIAL RE-EMERGENCE OF POLITICAL INSTABILITY‍​

* S&P- RATING UPGRADE REFLECTS BULGARIA'S IMPROVING EXTERNAL METRICS, UNDERPINNED BY A MULTIYEAR EXPANSION OF EXPORTS, AMID A RISE IN DOMESTIC SAVINGS Source text: (bit.ly/2AMPabr)